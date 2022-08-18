Last updated on .From the section Stoke

Liam Delap featured for Manchester City in pre-season

Stoke City have signed Manchester City striker Liam Delap on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old, who is the son of former Potters player and now first-team coach Rory Delap, has made six appearances for the Premier League champions in all competitions.

He could make his Stoke debut against Sunderland on Saturday.

Boss Michael O'Neill told the club website external-link he was "really excited about working with Liam".

Stoke have won one, drawn one and lost two of their four Championship games so far this season.

