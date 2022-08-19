Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 19 August

Connah's Quay Nomads v Airbus UK Broughton; 19:45 BST: The two Flintshire sides lost their opening games - Airbus fell at home to Aberystwyth with Neil Gibson's Connah's Quay beaten away at Cardiff Met. The sides met in last season's Nathaniel MG Cup with Nomads winning 6-3.

Newtown v Flint Town United; 19:45 BST: New look Flint, under new manager Lee Fowler, began the season with a win at newly promoted Pontypridd United while Newtown held champions The new Saints to a goalless draw at Latham Park.

Saturday, 20 August

Bala Town v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Haverfordwest will be looking to build on last Saturday's victory over Caernarfon Town while Bala will be seeking their first points of the campaign. Last season's corresponding fixture saw Bala win 6-2.

Caernarfon Town v Pontypridd United; 14:30 BST: Both sides suffered opening day losses with newboys Pontypridd beaten 1-0 at home by Flint while Caernarfon lost 1-0 away to Haverfordwest County. This will be the first meeting between the sides in the Cymru Premier.

The New Saints v Penybont; 14:30 BST: In a repeat of last season's Welsh Cup final, Saints will be looking for their first win of the season while Penybont are already off the mark following an opening weekend win over Bala. The last time the sides met at Park Hall in the league an exciting game finished 3-3, with a point enough to seal Saints the title.

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met; 17:45 BST: The new managers of the two clubs celebrate wins in their first league matches in charge. Anthony Williams, previously on the Cardiff Met coaching staff, saw his Aberystwyth Town team win 2-1 at Airbus UK. Cardiff Met, with Ryan Jenkins at the helm, were 2-0 winners over Connah's Quay Nomads.