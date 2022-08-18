Last updated on .From the section Blackburn

Ben Brereton Diaz has scored twice in four games for Blackburn Rovers so far this season

French club Nice have made a bid in the region of £8.4m for Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The bid, placed on Tuesday evening, is likely to be rejected by Rovers as it does not meet the Championship club's valuation of the Chile international.

The club are likely to speak to boss Jon Dahl Tomasson and Brereton Diaz today as the focus after receiving the bid was on their match versus Reading.

Brereton Diaz played 85 minutes of their 3-0 defeat at the Royals.

BBC Sport understands that as well as interest from abroad, Premier League teams are monitoring the striker, who scored 22 goals in the Championship last season, with Everton and Fulham thought to be among them.

The 26-year-old Chile international is entering the last year of his deal at the club and can sign a pre-contract with teams outside of the United Kingdom from 1 January.