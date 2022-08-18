Last updated on .From the section Barnsley

Barnsley beat Bristol Rovers 3-0 on Tuesday

Barnsley have condemned discriminatory chanting by their fans towards a female member of Bristol Rovers' staff during Tuesday's League One fixture.

The visitors, who were beaten 3-0 by the Tykes, said they had made contact with Barnsley to raise their concerns.

In a statement, Barnsley said they would investigate and had made contact with Rovers, Her Game Too and the EFL.

"This is totally unacceptable and Barnsley FC condemn any behaviour of this manner," the club added.

"The club prides itself on providing an inclusive, family friendly environment."

Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers said they do not "condone this behaviour and are against derogatory language used towards any member of our staff, or anyone for that matter.

"Football is a game for everyone and it is our responsibility to help tackle sexism and champion the inclusion of women in sport."