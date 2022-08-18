Charlie Colkett: Crewe Alexandra midfielder out for at least three months
Last updated on .From the section Crewe
Crewe midfielder Charlie Colkett has been ruled out for at least three months with a hamstring injury.
The 25-year-old, who joined the club in June, pulled up on his first start, at Grimsby on 9 August, and a scan has revealed the severity of the injury.
"I'm very disappointed for Charlie. It suggests he had a huge tear in his hamstring at Grimsby," manager Alex Morris told the club website.
Striker Chris Long's return has also been delayed by food poisoning.
The 27-year-old was the club's top scorer last season but missed the vast majority of pre-season with an ankle problem.
Morris added: "He's not in a great way after a severe bout of food poisoning and we just can't do anything with him.
"He's lost a lot of weight and can't get out on grass at the moment."
Crewe have started the new League Two season with three victories and a defeat, and host Northampton on Saturday.