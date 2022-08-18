Close menu

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest agree £25m deal plus add-ons for Wolves midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forestcomments172

Morgan Gibbs-White is tackled by Pascal Struijk during Wolves' Premier League match against Leeds
Morgan Gibbs-White is set to become Nottingham Forest's 16th signing of the summer

Nottingham Forest have agreed a £25m deal plus add-ons for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old would become Forest's 16th signing of a busy summer at the City Ground.

Forest have spent most of the summer trying to sign Gibbs-White, who came through Wolves' academy.

The Stafford-born player has started both Premier League games for Bruno Lage's side this season.

However, Wolves are still trying to reshape Lage's squad and it was likely Forest would make another push to sign him.

Forest will pay an initial fee of £25m, plus up to £17m in potential add-ons.

Gibbs-White, who has 10 England Under-21s caps, impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United.

He is due to have his medical later on Thursday.

How to follow Nottingham Forest on the BBC bannerNottingham Forest banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

172 comments

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 15:09

    Wolves have been very clever with the add-ons apparently

    5m if they stay up
    2m if he plays for England
    10m if they finish above ManU

    • Reply posted by Esperanza, today at 15:18

      Esperanza replied:
      🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 15:04

    Swansea fan, we had him for half a season a few years back and I don't see any issue with this fee in comparison to some of the junk that gets bought/sold these days. Absolute quality, consistent, and guaranteed to go for a decent sum even if Forest go down, so net spend isn't as bad as it first looks.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire Geordies, today at 15:06

      Yorkshire Geordies replied:
      Only decent comment I've seen on here

  • Comment posted by AlfieMoon, today at 15:23

    Chelsea and City have spend hundreds of millions to win the Premier League, but Forest are spending to strength a squad (which they need to replace from loans etc) to stay up, and they get slated for it.
    Let’s see what happens at the end of the season eh?

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 15:51

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      What you on about?? Chelsea and City get monumentally slated for their spending

  • Comment posted by Boycie55, today at 15:18

    With the size of the Forest squad, he has been allocated shirt number 137.

    • Reply posted by Dragon ninja, today at 15:30

      Dragon ninja replied:
      Forest had a lot of loanees last season who went back to their clubs.

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 14:59

    What a ridiculous price tag for someone who wasn't good enough for the Wolves first team last season.

    • Reply posted by Yorkshire Geordies, today at 15:04

      Yorkshire Geordies replied:
      Not good enough? They sent him on loan to get first team experience as they only ever gave him the odd start or 10mins off the bench and while on loan he showed exactly how good he is. It's more mental they are selling him instead of making him first team now because the kid has unbelievable talent and a brilliant attitude towards the game

  • Comment posted by Utcheterwolf, today at 15:05

    I have watched Gibbs White at Wolves for years hoping each year this would be his season. I hate to say it but it just hasn’t happened for him. He has been given every opportunity at Wolves but he just isn’t good enough for a top ten premier league team.. gutted in that most Wolves fans wanted it to click for him but lack of consistency in a Wolves shirt means Wolves cash in.Good luck MGW

    • Reply posted by This Comment is being Woked, today at 15:07

      This Comment is being Woked replied:
      Must have missed WHEN he was given that opportunity, maybe i blinked. issue is he doesn't have a EU passport or Mendes as a agent.

  • Comment posted by Weybournewanderer, today at 15:22

    Local media in Wolverhampton are reporting the fee as £35 million initially plus £9 million in add-ons. It will be interesting to see which figure is correct. As someone who came up through the Wolves youth system, I would have liked to see Gibbs-White succeed with us. Sadly it wasn't to be, but I wish him and Forest all the best.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:34

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Good bit of business by Wolves using the money from the sale of Gibbs White by signing Nunes who is a way better player

  • Comment posted by Allez Les Gars, today at 14:57

    A good player, however up to £42mil, really...!! Not sure Forest can see the wood for the trees :-)

    • Reply posted by JuliusCaesarWasASocialist, today at 15:53

      JuliusCaesarWasASocialist replied:
      Well I can tell you one thing they can not only see, but are staring at right in the face:

      RELEGATION

      👍👍

  • Comment posted by vince, today at 14:56

    £42 Million for a bang average player. Madness

  • Comment posted by dav3yb0y, today at 15:18

    Great business by Wolves; buy one of Europes top talents for 42.2M and sell Gibbs-White for 25M (+17M in addons potentially). Still leaves some cash for a centre forward.

    • Reply posted by t d , today at 15:29

      t d replied:
      35 mil mate cash upfront ha ha ha

  • Comment posted by Theodore Roosevelt, today at 15:10

    Another example of the premiums clubs will pay for English players. Arsenal signed Odegaard last year for around £30 million who was the same age and plays a similar position but had been a starter and trophy winner with Sociedad. Dejan Kulusevski's loan to Spurs also came with a 35 million euro clause to buy, and he's a top player and actually slightly younger than Gibbs-White. This is mad.

    • Reply posted by Booooooo, today at 15:23

      Booooooo replied:
      English tax I'm afraid, plus the home grown rule inflates the value of players who have trained in this country from a young age. Gibbs-White showed big signs of improvement on loan last season so I wouldn't write him off but it certainly is a large fee. One wonder how they plan to manage should they fail to survive this season.

  • Comment posted by KINKLADZE, today at 15:28

    Well done Tricky Trees great signing premier league stability can only be a good thing 👍.

    • Reply posted by hfred_1 , today at 16:00

      hfred_1 replied:
      Great signing - one Coops really wanted it seems. Just don't let him take peno's!

      COYR

  • Comment posted by steff, today at 15:03

    Get ya comments in quick before the scousers turn up screaming about ffp.

    Initial 25m is not an outrageous amount. Hope it works out for both parties.

    • Reply posted by stevie, today at 16:04

      stevie replied:
      Don't fret, there is another Man U HYS keeping them entertained.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 14:56

    42 million. Good grief.

  • Comment posted by Smells Like Fish Spirit, today at 15:42

    Cooper won the U17 World Cup with this lad in the thick of it.
    He'll slot straight in at Forest.
    Good luck MGW!

  • Comment posted by OneTree2Stars, today at 15:38

    'I hope anybody's not stupid enough to write us off'

    • Reply posted by paulkerton, today at 15:44

      paulkerton replied:
      HMRC might be writing you off in a few years considering the spend this summer.

  • Comment posted by Forest, today at 15:29

    Forest had such a thin squad last season and about 5 loan players in their team, so it was inevitable on two fronts, one just for numbers and two to compete in the big league, that they would sign a lot of players this season

  • Comment posted by TomTom, today at 15:26

    From the outside it is starting to get a bit daft at forest but they had a good result against an albeit poor West Ham side and there are a number of clubs likely to be struggling this year so have a good chance of staying up - other than Bournemouth it’s hard to say who will go down this year.

    • Reply posted by gary, today at 15:32

      gary replied:
      EVERTON, MAN UTD, WEST HAM AND SOUTHAMPTON !! hahaha

  • Comment posted by Dragon ninja, today at 15:21

    Huge potential, I hope he achieves his self actualisation. Great player and product of the Wolves academy. It's almost as if we've been conditioned to think English players can't be any good. Top talent, Forest had to spend to compete I think they maybe OK now. This season will be a right tussle and some big name teams will go down. Brentford look good so it will be interesting.

  • Comment posted by nick110873, today at 15:04

    Hope they do stay up, cause if they don’t then they are going to be in serious trouble

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC