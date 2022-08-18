Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lyon won the 2021-22 Women's Champions League, their record eighth time winning the competition

Swansea City Ladies lost their Women's Champions League qualification match 2-0 against PAOK in Thessaloniki, Greece.

Eva Vlassopoulos' brace was enough to seal victory for PAOK, who will now play either Ferencváros or Rangers for a place in the next qualifying round.

Swansea will play the loser of that other semi-final on Sunday in the third-place play-off match.

Ceri Phillips' side were competing in Europe after winning a third straight domestic title last season.