Women's Champions League: Swansea City Ladies beaten by PAOK in qualifying round
Swansea City Ladies lost their Women's Champions League qualification match 2-0 against PAOK in Thessaloniki, Greece.
Eva Vlassopoulos' brace was enough to seal victory for PAOK, who will now play either Ferencváros or Rangers for a place in the next qualifying round.
Swansea will play the loser of that other semi-final on Sunday in the third-place play-off match.
Ceri Phillips' side were competing in Europe after winning a third straight domestic title last season.