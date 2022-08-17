Last updated on .From the section Dundee Utd

United are looking for their first league win against St Mirren on Saturday

Dundee United must not "overlook some of the failings" following two heavy defeats in a row, says head coach Jack Ross.

United followed their 7-0 Europa Conference qualifying drubbing by AZ Alkmaar with a 4-1 loss to Hearts.

Ross' side face St Mirren at Tannadice on Saturday as they aim for their first Scottish Premiership win of the season at the fourth attempt.

"We have had that significant bump in the last two matches," Ross said.

"It is still essential that we don't overlook some of the failings that we have had, particularly on Sunday.

"The Alkmaar game was a little bit different but on Sunday we didn't do some of the basic parts of the game well.

"We have spoken about it this week and done a lot of work on it and hopefully we see the results of that on Saturday."

Ross confirmed midfielder Dylan Levitt is back in training after missing the trip to Tynecastle with a knee injury.

And the United boss believes his team can get back to winning ways against his former club, despite the squad's recent setbacks.

"It is important to remind them of that [previous good performances] and I think they know that and believe that," Ross added.

"It is well away from the time that we need to panic and all of a sudden think we need to play in a different way to try to achieve points."