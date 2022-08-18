Last updated on .From the section League Two

Wimbledon defender Chris Gunter was sent off during the League Two match against Mansfield Town

AFC Wimbledon defender Chris Gunter has had his three-match ban for violent conduct overturned.

The 33-year-old was given a red card midway through the Dons League Two match against Mansfield Town at Field Mill on Tuesday.

The incident came after Gunter was involved in a tackle and then had the ball kicked in his face by Stags midfielder Stephen Quinn.

Gunter retaliated by shoving Quinn to the ground.

Players from both sides surrounded the referee who showed the Welsh international a red card and booked Quinn for his involvement in the incident.

"It doesn't sit well with me to be honest," manager Johnnie Jackson told the club website external-link after the game.

"My player is on the floor having made a good tackle and then he gets the ball kicked in his face. It's a natural instinct to react. I don't think there was anything malicious in that reaction. Their guy went down as if he had been shot."

An independent Regulatory Commission reviewed the altercation and have now overturned Gunter's suspension following a claim of 'wrongful dismissal'.

It means Gunter will be available for AFC Wimbledon's next match at Crawley Town on Saturday.