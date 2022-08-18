Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Caragh Hamilton struck the post and provided the cross for Kerry Beattie's near-miss

Glentoran suffered a 4-2 defeat on penalties after their Women's Champions League first-round semi-final against Romanian champions Cluj was goalless.

Ayah Faisal Ayed Al-Majali and Mara Batea had good first-half chances for the hosts while Caragh Hamilton and Kerry Beattie went close for Glentoran.

Hamilton hit the post after the break and Beattie's right-foot shot was just wide for the Irish Premiership champions.

Cluj play in Sunday's Group 7 final.

They will face Bosnian league winners SFK Sarajevo, who won their group semi-final 4-0.

Glentoran, who had defeated Cluj 2-0 in last year's tournament, will contest a third-placed play-off with Maltese champions Birkirkara on the same date.

Cluj almost opened the scoring in the 35th minute at the Cluj Arena when Al-Majali headed over at the back post after Ashleigh McKinnon was unable to collect Mihaela Ciolacu's cross.

Four minutes before half-time Batea's long-range attempt was saved by McKinnon.

Nine minutes after the interval, Hamilton's cross from the right was not dealt with at her near post by home stopper Kyleigh Hall and the ball came off the inside of the post before being booted clear.

Beattie was then guilty of a bad miss when another Hamilton right-wing cross was not cleared but the forward's low drive flew wide of the post.

McKinnon made a vital save near the end of the game but the visitors lost the shoot-out despite Jess Foy and Kelly Bailie finding the net.

Jennifer McDade and Joely Andrews missed their spot-kicks.