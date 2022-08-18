Last updated on .From the section Hull

Ryan Woods has made two appearances for Birmingham City so far this season

Hull City have signed midfielder Ryan Woods on a three-year deal from Birmingham City for an undisclosed fee.

Woods, 28, has extensive Championship experience, having also played for Brentford, Stoke and Millwall.

After starting his career with Shrewsbury, Woods joined Brentford in 2015 and spent four years with the Bees making 128 appearances.

Woods, who spent one season with Blues after signing in July 2021, joins Hull with the option of a further year.

In total, Woods made 33 appearances for Birmingham City, including two this season in their 0-0 opening day draw with Luton and 2-1 win against Huddersfield on 5 August.

