Rangers will play hosts PAOK in their Women's Champions League first-round final after overcoming Ferencvaros, but Glasgow City have been knocked out.

SWPL1 winners Rangers won their semi-final in Greece 3-1 while City lost by the same scoreline at home to Roma.

Jenny Daniellsson scored twice and Brogan Hay also netted for Rangers, who face the Greek champions on Sunday.

Roma play Paris FC in Glasgow the same day, while City take on Servette in a third and fourth place play-off.

Serie A runners-up Roma led against hosts City through Benedetta Gilonna, who evaded two defenders before finishing on the right-hand side of the box.

Moeka Minami scored an own goal from Hayley Lauder's cross before the break to bring Eileen Gleeson's side level, but Gilonna netted again in the second half, following Paloma Lazarro's neat pass.

And those two players combined near the end with Gilonna squaring for Lazarro to finish after a mix-up in the City defence.

In Greece, Danielsson won and converted a penalty for Rangers' opener and the striker struck low from the inside right channel for her second after the interval.

Substitute Shameeka Nikoda Fishley pulled a goal back for Ferencvaros, finishing well from close range, but Hay got Rangers' third on the rebound late on after Kirsty Howat-Thomson's initial effort was saved.

Speaking after Glasgow's defeat, captain Hayley Lauder told BBC Alba: "We fought really well. If you look at their squad, it's international after international.

"At times we accepted that we would have to suffer without the ball. Overall, we have to be proud of that performance we put in."