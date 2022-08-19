Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

Mark McGuinness started his career at Arsenal before joining Cardiff City in June 2021

League One Sheffield Wednesday have signed centre-back Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

McGuinness, 21, played 35 matches for the Bluebirds last season after joining the Championship club from Arsenal on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international did not play a first-team game for the Gunners but spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Ipswich Town.

Wednesday are eighth in League One with seven points from four games.

