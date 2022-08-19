Mark McGuinness: Sheffield Wednesday sign Cardiff City centre-back on season-long loan
Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed
League One Sheffield Wednesday have signed centre-back Mark McGuinness on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.
McGuinness, 21, played 35 matches for the Bluebirds last season after joining the Championship club from Arsenal on a three-year deal in the summer of 2021.
The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international did not play a first-team game for the Gunners but spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Ipswich Town.
Wednesday are eighth in League One with seven points from four games.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.