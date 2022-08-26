Close menu
Championship
LutonLuton Town20:00Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 26th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd531194510
2Watford52304229
3Reading53026609
4Blackburn530267-19
5Sunderland52218718
6Hull522178-18
7Bristol City52128627
8Norwich52126517
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17QPR512267-15
18Luton512234-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport