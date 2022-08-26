Close menu
Scottish Championship
AyrAyr United19:45DundeeDundee
Venue: Somerset Park

Friday 26th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr42207528
2Partick Thistle421110737
3Dundee42117527
4Queen's Park42118717
5Raith Rovers42024406
6Inverness CT41216605
7Morton41213305
8Hamilton403146-23
9Cove Rangers410347-33
10Arbroath402236-32
