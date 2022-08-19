Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Furness played in Northern Ireland's three Euro 2022 matches this summer

Northern Ireland manager Kenny Shiels says Rachel Furness has been a "brilliant player" after the midfielder stepped away from international football for the "foreseeable future".

Liverpool's Furness, 34, made herself unavailable for personal reasons but is not retiring from NI duty.

Furness has won 88 caps and is the country's record goalscorer.

"She has been a good servant for Northern Ireland but everybody has their timeline," said Shiels.

"I see she said it doesn't mean she is retiring, which is good."

Northern Ireland return to action following Euro 2022 - their maiden major tournament - in their final two World Cup qualifiers in Luxembourg and Latvia.

Furness has played a key role in Northern Ireland's recent success and started all three Group A matches at the Euros.

Shiels said he learned of Furness' decision via an email before the pair had a "wee chat" over the phone, adding "it was a surprise at the time".

"It's a blow to us. We have helped her so much over the past two-and-a-half years, she has been a brilliant player for us. She has done really well," added Shiels.

"We have made a lot of sacrifices for her and her training programme. We want to help her as much as we can and we wish her all the best.

"She got to play in the Euros which hopefully we made a small contribution to. I'm pleased she achieved that goal."

When asked if he would like to see Furness return to the international fold, Shiels replied: "Of course".

"Obviously we would like to see our strongest team out in every game we play but it is not like that in international football.

"You get injuries, people have gone out for 10 months of a season. Caragh Hamilton, I'd rather talk about her coming back. She is not just ready yet but she played in the Champions League yesterday which was a great lift for us. I think she will be very close to being ready again soon.

"We want to focus on the players who are here, as opposed to the ones who are not."