Barrow said "several" fans have been banned from matches

Barrow have banned supporters who made "abhorrent remarks" during their League Two match against Walsall.

The remarks related to the death of a Walsall fan two months ago.

In a statement, external-link Barrow said they had "moved swiftly with the local authorities to identify those involved, using our CCTV system, and today has issued several banning orders to spectators who were involved."

The match took place on 16 August at Holker Street, with Barrow winning 2-1.