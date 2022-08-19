Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nottingham Forest have signed Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a club-record fee of £25m plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old midfielder moves to the City Ground on a five-year contract and is Forest's 16th signing of the summer.

Forest have spent most of the transfer window trying to sign Gibbs-White, who came through Wolves' academy.

The Stafford-born player has started both Premier League games for Bruno Lage's side this season.

Forest will pay an initial fee of £25m, plus up to £17m in potential add-ons, for Gibbs-White, who will wear the number 10 shirt.

Gibbs-White, who has 10 England Under-21s caps, impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United.

He scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in 37 appearances for the Blades, including scoring against Forest at The City Ground in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

