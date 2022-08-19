Close menu

Morgan Gibbs-White: Nottingham Forest sign Wolves midfielder for club-record £25m plus add-ons

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Nottingham Forest have signed Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolverhampton Wanderers for a club-record fee of £25m plus add-ons.

The 22-year-old midfielder moves to the City Ground on a five-year contract and is Forest's 16th signing of the summer.

Forest have spent most of the transfer window trying to sign Gibbs-White, who came through Wolves' academy.

The Stafford-born player has started both Premier League games for Bruno Lage's side this season.

Forest will pay an initial fee of £25m, plus up to £17m in potential add-ons, for Gibbs-White, who will wear the number 10 shirt.

Gibbs-White, who has 10 England Under-21s caps, impressed in the Championship last season on loan at Sheffield United.

He scored 12 goals and registered 10 assists in 37 appearances for the Blades, including scoring against Forest at The City Ground in the second leg of the Championship play-off semi-final.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by r0b123, today at 10:39

    One of the biggest positives in this deal is that this will clearly delight Cooper as MGW was No.1 target since the start of the summer. It shows the club means business and is willing to back their manager which should keep Cooper happy as he is clearly a manager on an upward curve at the moment.

  • Comment posted by postingdude, today at 10:37

    £25 million - football does not seem to register that there is an economic crisis.

    Maybe this year every club and every player needs to donate 10% of income to foodbanks / fuel poverty charities.

  • Comment posted by shelboa, today at 10:37

    Big fee for a player who hasn't done much yet. Be interesting to watch the development.

  • Comment posted by Shaun of the Dead, today at 10:36

    From a Villa fan this is a great signing for Forest.. UTV!🦁💪

  • Comment posted by englishboy, today at 10:35

    Forest will be bankrupt if they go straight back down. Spending a lot on bang average players.

  • Comment posted by poppylots, today at 10:34

    Has Mel secretly taken control at the other end of the A52?

  • Comment posted by little Evs are funny, today at 10:34

    Hilarious The Ev Lot tried to hijack the deal, Gibbs-White said he wanted to join a big Club!

    • Reply posted by Gary, today at 10:37

      Gary replied:
      Sure Forest throwing money at him whereas Everton have wage constraints had nothing to do with it.....

  • Comment posted by Paulie____, today at 10:33

    One of our brightest stars.... Whats going on? Conor, now Morgan???

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:34

      my thoughts replied:
      Take the money and run

  • Comment posted by Wendell, today at 10:33

    This is Bradford over again. Fast lane to Division One I fear. Yes Cloughie did the £1m deal but there was more to his recruitment than cheque book splurge. This is another example of a club invoking their past traditions while flying in the face of them. No surprise, no good.

  • Comment posted by jrc56, today at 10:32

    Not clear how much the net spend has been but it's huge. Big risk completely changing the squad, they will quickly find that the Premier does not give you time to bed in a new team. Wish them luck but if the gamble fails they will be relegated with big debts. Just look what happened to Bolton, Wigan and others.

  • Comment posted by my thoughts, today at 10:32

    Forest owner playing fantasy football. Bye bye forest

  • Comment posted by RN wolves, today at 10:28

    Wolves fan here, good luck MGW, Good luck Forest for the rest of the season, always had a soft spot for you especially during the clough years.

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:33

      my thoughts replied:
      Laughing all the way to the bank with this deal. Well done Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Ian Cooksey, today at 10:28

    The next Netflix documentary just wsiting to happen

    • Reply posted by Dean Stone, today at 10:36

      Dean Stone replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by A_Latif, today at 10:27

    Crazy, crazy money. I hope Forrest know what they are doing

    • Reply posted by my thoughts, today at 10:33

      my thoughts replied:
      Thetmy don't

  • Comment posted by Claude, today at 10:25

    A decent squad now and only 1 on loan!
    Marinakis is a true owner.

    • Reply posted by Keepmenutdaan, today at 10:28

      Keepmenutdaan replied:
      They are certainly giving it a go

  • Comment posted by She Rides the Waves, today at 10:25

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Paulie____, today at 10:34

      Paulie____ replied:
      Does it matter????

  • Comment posted by Jamiejamiejaime, today at 10:25

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Keeping it real 2021, today at 10:29

      Keeping it real 2021 replied:
      Are there not any united HYSs for you to chip in on that?
      I'm guessing you have a relevant contribution to make.

  • Comment posted by Tom F, today at 10:24

    Wolves didnt want to lose him. Shows the ambition at CG. What a difference a year makes.

  • Comment posted by Gary, today at 10:23

    Forest following the disastrous Fulham model. Splurging on a whole host of absolutely average talent that will come back to haunt them. People know they are desperate to rebuild and have money and they are being ripped off in a big way.

    They'll go down this year - the front line of Surridge, Dennis, Lingard, Awonyi is Championship fodder

    • Reply posted by informed, today at 10:33

      informed replied:
      Fulham Fan I take it??

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 10:23

    This time one year ago, we were bottom of the Championship after our worst start in 108 years.

    If you told me then that twelve months later we'd be one of the top spending clubs in the world, I'd laugh in your face.

    • Reply posted by We Are The Popside, today at 10:31

      We Are The Popside replied:
      We're laughing with you!
      18 months down the line that big club down the road will be singing your song to you. . . . . we'll all be having a party we'll all be having a party we'll all be having a party when Notts Forest ***
      Overspend on bang average

