Offrande Zanzala joined Newport in the summer on a free transfer after being released by Barrow

Newport County striker Offrande Zanzala is facing more than two months on the side lines with a hamstring tendon injury.

The 25-year-old front runner has started in two of Newport's League Two games so far.

But after missing the last two matches, a scan has confirmed Newport's worst fears.

"It's not good news. He is going to be out for a minimum of ten weeks," said manager James Rowberry.

"It is something we were not expecting...that is disappointing. But we will get him back fit and strong and he is a strong character so we have to get through that period of time without him.

"As I said to him, he has been injured at different points of his career and he has come back stronger and got promoted off the back of it."

Newport have signed striker Thierry Nevers from West Ham United on a season long loan to cope with the loss of Zanzala and the new recruit is in contention for Saturday's home game with Tranmere Rovers.

Experienced midfielder Robbie Wilmott is also in line for a return after injury, while Aaron Wildig should be available for Tuesday's league cup home tie with Portsmouth.

Defender Darren Drysdale returns from suspension for the Tranmere match as Newport look to end a run of seven home league defeats in a row.

Following Tuesday's 3-2 home defeat by Salford - in which Newport had hit back from 2-0 down - the Exiles have only one point from their first four League Two games.

But Rowberry said: "We will get the results we deserve because of the work that gets put in by the players and staff at the football club and I have no doubt it will come. We just have to keep believing in it because I do, I really do.

"The fans were amazing on Tuesday night they got us back to 2-2, we feel more disappointed for them than anybody really.

"We are not in a bad place right now, it's about calmness and positivity.

"That is what we need and we need everybody on side because when the fans inject that enthusiasm, as they did on Tuesday night, you can see the difference it makes to the players."