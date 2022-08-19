Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wheeler has 11 caps for Australia after making her debut in 2021

Everton have signed Australia midfielder Clare Wheeler on loan from Fortuna Hjorring.

Wheeler worked with Blues manager Brian Sorensen at the Danish club last season and becomes the Women's Super League side's seventh signing.

"I'm ecstatic to join Everton," Wheeler told evertontv. external-link "It's an amazing move to an amazing club and I'm so happy."

The 24-year-old won the Danish Cup with Fortuna and helped them achieve Champions League qualification.

Wheeler, who made her international debut in 2021, added: "The opportunity came up to join on loan and work with Brian again and I didn't think twice.

"It's an amazing league here in England and it's the best thing for me moving forward.

"I want to keep building on the success I had with Brian and hopefully I can do that at Everton."

