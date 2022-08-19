Last updated on .From the section Burton Albion

Ipswich have an option to recall Corrie Ndaba in January

Burton Albion have signed defender Corrie Ndaba on a season-long loan from League One rivals Ipswich Town.

The 22-year-old moves to the Pirelli Stadium after signing a new three-year deal with Ipswich last month.

Ndaba spent last season on loan with Salford in League Two, featured 31 times for the club.

"He's a defender that fits the criteria - he'll fit in like a house for us," Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink told the club website. external-link

Ndaba will play League One football for the first time with the Brewers, with his five first-team appearances for Ipswich all coming in cup competitions.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-18 international, who spent the first half of 2021 on loan at Scottish side Ayr United, said Dutch boss Hasselbaink convinced him to choose the Brewers over a number of other interested clubs.

"When I spoke to the gaffer here, it just felt right," Ndaba said.

"What he expects from a player and a person corresponds with me as a person."

Burton's 1-0 defeat by Ndaba's parent club Ipswich on Tuesday left the Brewers bottom of the table with just one point from four games.

