Ollie Turton has featured in all four of Huddersfield's Championship matches this season

Huddersfield Town full-back Ollie Turton has extended his contract until the end of the 2024-25 season.

The 29-year-old joined the Terriers from Blackpool in July 2021 and helped them reach the Championship play-off final last season

He is the second Town player to extend their deal this week after skipper Jonathan Hogg.

"Ollie has been a fantastic professional since he arrived," boss Danny Schofield told the club website. external-link

"He is a valued and well-liked member of our squad and it is fantastic for the club that Ollie has agreed to sign a new deal to continue his journey here."

Town hold an option to extend Turton's new deal for a further 12 months until 2026.