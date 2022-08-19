Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Darko Churlinov featured as a sub in Stuttgart's opening day Bundesliga draw with RB Leipzig this month

Burnley have signed Stuttgart forward Darko Churlinov for an undisclosed fee on a four-year deal.

The 22-year-old North Macedonia international is the 12th player to join the Clarets this summer.

Churlinov spent last season on loan with Schalke as they won promotion back to the Bundesliga.

"Darko is an attacking minded player with an outstanding work-rate and mentality within the game," boss Vincent Kompany told the club website. external-link

"We have a good relationship with Vfb Stuttgart and thank them for enabling us to bring a promising young player to our group."

