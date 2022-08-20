Danni Rowe: Portsmouth captain says impact of England's Euro 2022 success 'instant'
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Portsmouth captain Danni Rowe is optimistic about the future of women's football following England's Euro 2022 win.
"Since the Lionesses' victory we've noticed a massive difference," the midfielder told BBC Radio Solent.
"We had 300 people at our pre-season friendlies - the impact has been instant."
Portsmouth finished seventh in the National League South last season - their best result since 2017-18.
"I'm feeling really positive about the new season," Rowe added.
"We finished pre-season strongly with a couple of clean sheets so we're prepared. It's just a great time to be in women's football."
Jay Sadler's side begin their new campaign in the third tier against last season's runners-up Ipswich Town on Sunday.
Portsmouth had the best defensive record outside of the league's top four teams in 2021-22.
"It will be a big game for us," said goalkeeper Hannah Haughton.
"We've got a young squad with some new faces but we've been ramping it up in training and all the focus is on Ipswich on Sunday."
Portsmouth's first home game of the new National League Southern Premier Division season is against MK Dons on Sunday 28 August at Westleigh Park.