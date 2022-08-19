Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Joe O'Shaughnessy has been with Wolves since 2019 having had previous spells at Burnley and Wrexham

Bradford City have signed Wolves goalkeeper Joe O'Shaughnessy on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has represented the Republic of Ireland at youth level and had a loan spell with non-league Hednesford Town in 2021-22.

"I am buzzing it has happened, and am looking forward to being in and around the first team every day," he told the club website. external-link

"I am happy to be here and want to help the lads as much as possible."

