Glentoran fight back to beat Crusaders 3-1 at The Oval

Glentoran earned their first win of the new Irish Premiership season by coming from a goal behind to beat Crusaders 3-1 at the Oval.

Ross Clarke drilled the ball into the corner for a fifth-minute opener but Rory Donnelly equalised by flicking the ball over the line three minutes later.

Conor McMenamin stroked home a penalty on 52 minutes after Philip Lowry had handled his cross inside the area.

Aidan Wilson headed in Shay McCartan's inviting free-kick in the 77th minute.

Both managers named unchanged starting line-ups after beginning their league campaigns impressively, Glentoran securing a 0-0 draw away to Larne and Crusaders seeing off Dungannon Swifts 5-1.

It was the visitors who took the early initiative, Clarke nodding the ball to the onrushing Jude Winchester, who cut the ball back to Clarke, who provided the finish, clinically side-footing the ball into the far corner.

Sean Murray provided the cross into the box for the Glens' leveller, referee Raymond Crangle adjudging that Donnelly's backward flick had crossed the line despite the best efforts of Jonny Tuffey to keep it out.

Crusaders suffered a blow when Ben Kennedy was forced to retire hurt, Dean Ebbe taking his place.

Soon after Paul Heatley squandered a chance to restore his side's lead when he fired over from outside the area after good work by Billy Joe Burns on the counter-attack.

Clarke then flicked a pass into the path of Ebbe, who tried to chip Glens goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, but his effort sailed over the bar.

Crusaders' Daniel Larmour and Conor McMenamin of Glentoran in action during the first half

McMenamin's spot-kick into the bottom corner put the east Belfast side in the driving seat and the forward almost grabbed another when he cut inside but his curling left-foot shot rebounded off the bar.

Marcus Kane then rifled a drive inches wide as the hosts looked to extend their advantage but their third goal did arrive when substitute McCartan's delivery from the right was met with a powerful header into the net by former Crues defender Wilson.

Josh Robinson was perhaps fortunate to escape a red card for a late challenge on McMenamin, referee Crangle opting to show the defender a yellow.

Glentoran go top of the table on four points, ahead of four matches on Saturday afternoon and the meeting of Newry City and Linfield on Sunday.