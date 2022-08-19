Last updated on .From the section St Mirren

Alex Gogic marked his St Mirren debut with a goal against Motherwell and is now back on a permanent basis

St Mirren have signed Alex Gogic on a two-year deal after the midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan in Paisley.

Gogic played 15 games for St Mirren, scoring on his debut, before being released by parent club Hibernian.

The 28-year-old Cyprus international becomes manager Stephen Robinson's eighth summer arrival and is "excited to be returning permanently".

Robinson said: "He's versatile and can play in two positions.

"He plays for his country at centre-half and he was superb when I watched him in a back three for Cyprus against Northern Ireland.

"Alex will add to the squad and we are delighted to have him back."

