Real Madrid have won the Champions League eight times since it was rebranded in 1992

The Champions League group-stage draw takes place in Istanbul on Thursday at 17:00 BST.

Defending champions Real Madrid will be joined in the draw by the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain.

Last season's runners-up Liverpool will also find out who they are playing, as will Manchester City, Chelsea, Tottenham, Celtic and Rangers.

But can you name the 20 players to score the most goals in the competition since it was rebranded from the European Cup 30 years ago?

You have three minutes to name the top 20. Good luck!