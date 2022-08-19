Close menu

Tanguy Ndombele: Tottenham midfielder joins Napoli on loan

Tanguy Ndombele rejoined Lyon on loan from Tottenham last season

Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Napoli on loan for the rest of the season, with the option to make the move permanent.

The Frenchman scored 10 goals in 91 appearances for Spurs after joining the club from Lyon in July 2019 for a then-club record 60m euros (£53.8m).

Ndombele, 25, spent the second half of last season on loan with former club Lyon.

Serie A club Napoli have paid 1m euros (£850,000) to Spurs as a loan fee.

