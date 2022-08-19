Last updated on .From the section Football

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were involved in a confrontation at the end of the derby between Chelsea and Tottenham - and there were flashpoints during the game too

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has received a one-match touchline ban and been fined £35,000 for his confrontation with Antonio Conte at the end of Sunday's derby against Tottenham.

Spurs boss Conte has also been fined £15,000 after both managers admitted improper conduct during the 2-2 draw.

Tuchel's ban has been suspended temporarily, though, pending the full written reasons for the decision.

It means he can be in the dugout for Sunday's Premier League game at Leeds.

The Football Association says the sanctions are subject to appeal.

Both managers were sent off at full-time following the angry confrontation on the touchline.

Video assistant referee Mike Dean has since admitted an error in not asking on-field referee Anthony Taylor to check his pitchside monitor after Cristian Romero's hair-pull on Marc Cucurella - instead allowing play to continue, with Harry Kane heading a 96th-minute equaliser for Spurs within seconds.

But during his news conference on Friday, Tuchel said he was "not impressed" by Dean admitting he made a mistake.

"A mistake that big and obvious the whole world sees it," Tuchel said.

"I struggle to be fully impressed by the statement. It's so clear and obvious, I cannot understand how a referee cannot make the right decision."

Tuchel's involvement in the dugout at Elland Road on Sunday is likely to cause disappointment for his opposite number Jesse Marsch.

"He won't be there, right? Are they saying he might be able to be on the bench?" said Marsch on Friday, before the FA ruling.

"That doesn't seem right does it? If you get a red card, you're out of the match.

"I will be disappointed if they allow him to be on the bench.

"There is a simple rule in football, whether it's soccer or football - if you get a red card, you can't play the next match."