Danny Welbeck will remain at Brighton for two more years

Brighton striker Danny Welbeck has agreed a new deal through to June 2024.

The former Manchester United and Arsenal striker, 30, was the Seagulls' third-top scorer last season, with six goals.

Welbeck, who won 42 England caps between 2011 and 2018, has made 53 appearances scored 12 goals since joining Brighton in October 2020.

"Danny has been brilliant for us from the moment he arrived," head coach Graham Potter said.

"On the pitch he has been really important for us, he gives so much to the team."