John Toshack's managerial career spanned 40 years

Former Wales manager John Toshack is "on the mend" after being seriously ill with Covid-19 and pneumonia earlier this year.

The 73-year-old was hospitalised in Spain in February but came out of intensive care in March.

Toshack's son Cameron, Leeds United's assistant head coach, says his father's health is improving.

"He is on good form and he is making a recovery, which I am pleased to share with you," Cameron said.

"I speak to him regularly now. The most pleasing thing is he is on the mend and his health is a lot better.

"I am hoping to see him maybe not in the international break, but certainly when the World Cup comes around. I am hoping to either go out to Barcelona or have him back in Wales."

Toshack senior, who managed the likes of Real Madrid, Real Sociedad and Swansea City, spent time on a ventilator, with his condition at the time described as being very serious.

But Cameron Toshack says the former Liverpool striker has been well enough to give him tactical advice ahead of Leeds' Premier League game against Chelsea on Sunday.

"I spoke to him yesterday and he gave me a tutorial about playing against a back three, particularly with the likes of [Thiago] Silva, [Kalidou] Koulibaly and [Cesar] Azpilicueta, which made me smile," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

Cameron joined Leeds' staff in early March, shortly after Jesse Marsch was named head coach at Elland Road.

It was at that time that his father was seriously ill.

Cameron Toshack (left) joined Jesse Marsch (right) at Leeds having got to know him during the American's time coaching in the MLS

"The timing of everything wasn't ideal," Cameron added.

"At that time, the first two weeks of coming into Leeds United, in what was a challenging situation - a new job in the most competitive and biggest league in the world - there were a few decisions I had to make.

"I was going to go over and visit him at the time but I was assured he was in safe hands.

"When he went onto the ventilator, clearly it wouldn't have made too much difference whether I was there or not.

"I said to the people at the time, if I had gone and sat next to him in the bed and had the opportunity to be coaching in the Premier League, he wouldn't have been very pleased if I was sat next to him.

"Even though it was difficult, I spoke to a number of people close to me and they said that's what he would have wanted you to do, so that's what I did and fortunately he came through that battle with Covid and pneumonia which obviously rocked him a little bit."

The Liverpool legend scored 13 times in 40 games for Wales before twice becoming national team boss, in 1994 and from 2004 to 2010.

In all he has taken charge of more than a dozen clubs around the world and famously led Swansea from the old Division Four to the First Division in his first managerial post.

His most recent job was as manager of Persian Gulf Pro League side Tractor, which he left in September 2018 after just three months in charge.