Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Billy Sharp is the captain of Sheffield United, his boyhood club

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp will see a specialist to gauge the severity of the ankle injury he picked up in Sunday's draw at Middlesbrough.

The veteran forward, 36, was withdrawn at half-time after an innocuous coming together with Boro defender Dael Fry.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom received the results of the scan and the prognosis is seemingly an extended lay-off.

"We're going to get the opinion of a specialist and maybe more than one," Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"He's had the scan, and we know there's good amount of damage to the ligaments, inside and out.

"So it's about conversations with the specialists now about the best way to proceed."

Sharp, the Blades all-time leading goalscorer with 335 goals, was expected to be a key figure for Heckingbottom as they again target promotion back to the Premier League.

In his absence, strikers Iliman Ndiaye, Rhian Brewster, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie will carry the load.

"I was surprised, he was surprised, so now it's about getting him back fit," Heckingbottom added.

"He's out of my thinking now until someone tells me otherwise, and it's not ideal news for both of us.

"We'll just have to manage through. It's a real weird one, Dael Fry stood on his foot and just rocked his ankle himself, the ball wasn't near them.

"We've had a few innocuous ones, which ended up being pretty bad injuries."