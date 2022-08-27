Close menu
Championship
WatfordWatford0QPRQueens Park Rangers0

Watford v Queens Park Rangers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Bachmann
  • 3Pérez Martínez
  • 31Sierralta
  • 27Kabasele
  • 14Kamara
  • 39Kayembe
  • 4Choudhury
  • 12Sema
  • 10João Pedro
  • 23Sarr
  • 9Manaj

Substitutes

  • 15Cathcart
  • 16Gosling
  • 18Asprilla
  • 19Bayo
  • 26Hamer
  • 30Hause
  • 36Hungbo

QPR

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Dieng
  • 27Laird
  • 4Dickie
  • 3Dunne
  • 22Paal
  • 15Field
  • 6Johansen
  • 17Dozzell
  • 10Chair
  • 7Willock
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 13Archer
  • 18Bonne
  • 23Masterson
  • 25Shodipo
  • 30Armstrong
  • 37Adomah
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Watford. João Pedro tries a through ball, but Mario Gaspar is caught offside.

  2. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  3. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford624042210
4Reading631266010
5Blackburn631267-110
6Hull623178-19
7Bristol City62228628
8Preston61501018
9Sunderland62228808
10Millwall622278-18
11Blackpool622256-18
12Cardiff622234-18
13Rotherham51406247
14West Brom61418627
15Wigan51403217
16Burnley61416607
17QPR613267-16
18Luton613245-16
19Birmingham613234-16
20Swansea613248-46
21Stoke612358-35
22Huddersfield511356-14
23Middlesbrough604279-24
24Coventry302134-12
View full Championship table

