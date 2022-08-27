Rotherham United v Birmingham City

Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
RotherhamRotherham United0BirminghamBirmingham City0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 3-1-4-2
Formation 4-4-2
Foul by Juninho Bacuna (Birmingham City).
Foul by Daniel Barlaser (Rotherham United).
Attempt missed. Conor Washington (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Cohen Bramall.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|5
|11
|2
|Norwich
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|10
|3
|Watford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|4
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|10
|5
|Blackburn
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|10
|6
|Hull
|6
|2
|3
|1
|7
|8
|-1
|9
|7
|Bristol City
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|6
|2
|8
|8
|Preston
|6
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|9
|Sunderland
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|8
|10
|Millwall
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|11
|Blackpool
|6
|2
|2
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|8
|12
|Cardiff
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|8
|13
|Rotherham
|5
|1
|4
|0
|6
|2
|4
|7
|14
|West Brom
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|6
|2
|7
|15
|Wigan
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|7
|16
|Burnley
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|17
|QPR
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|18
|Luton
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|19
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|20
|Swansea
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|21
|Stoke
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|22
|Huddersfield
|5
|1
|1
|3
|5
|6
|-1
|4
|23
|Middlesbrough
|6
|0
|4
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|24
|Coventry
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
