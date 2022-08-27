Close menu
Championship
SunderlandSunderland12:30NorwichNorwich City
Venue: Stadium of Light, England

Sunderland v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms
  • 14Stewart

Substitutes

  • 8Embleton
  • 10Roberts
  • 12Bass
  • 23Diamond
  • 26Wright
  • 32Hume
  • 42Alese

Norwich

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 4Omobamidele
  • 5Hanley
  • 23McLean
  • 10Dowell
  • 46Gibbs
  • 26Núñez
  • 21Sinani
  • 24Sargent
  • 25Hernández

Substitutes

  • 3Byram
  • 6Gibson
  • 14Cantwell
  • 17Gomes Sara
  • 20A Ramsey
  • 22Pukki
  • 28Gunn
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report to follow.

Saturday 27th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Watford52304229
3Reading53026609
4Blackburn530267-19
5Sunderland52218718
6Hull522178-18
7Bristol City52128627
8Norwich52126517
9Preston51401017
10Millwall521278-17
11Blackpool521256-17
12Cardiff521234-17
13Rotherham41306246
14West Brom51318626
15Wigan41303216
16Burnley51316606
17Luton613245-16
18QPR512267-15
19Birmingham512234-15
20Swansea512248-45
21Stoke511358-34
22Huddersfield410356-13
23Middlesbrough503279-23
24Coventry201134-11
