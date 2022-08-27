Close menu
Championship
MillwallMillwall0ReadingReading0

Millwall v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 2McNamara
  • 23Saville
  • 16Shackleton
  • 11Malone
  • 39Honeyman
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 7Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Evans
  • 8Mitchell
  • 10Flemming
  • 14Burey
  • 15Cresswell
  • 21Voglsammer

Reading

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 3Holmes
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 24Sarr
  • 22Loum
  • 17Yiadom
  • 8Hendrick
  • 19Fornah
  • 5McIntyre
  • 10Ince
  • 9Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 7Long
  • 18Guinness-Walker
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 23Hoilett
  • 30Abrefa
  • 35Ehibhationham
  • 36Craig
Referee:
Chris Kavanagh

Match Stats

Home TeamMillwallAway TeamReading
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by George Saville with a cross.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Millwall. Conceded by Naby Sarr.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Norwich631275210
3Watford624042210
4Blackpool631266010
5Reading631266010
6Blackburn631267-110
7Hull623178-19
8Preston61501018
9Sunderland62228808
10Millwall622278-18
11Cardiff622234-18
12Rotherham51406247
13West Brom61418627
14Bristol City62138717
15Wigan51403217
16Burnley61416607
17QPR613267-16
18Luton613245-16
19Birmingham613234-16
20Swansea613248-46
21Stoke612358-35
22Huddersfield511356-14
23Middlesbrough604279-24
24Coventry302134-12
View full Championship table

