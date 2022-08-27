Close menu
Championship
HullHull City1CoventryCoventry City0

Hull City v Coventry City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Ingram
  • 5Jones
  • 6Figueiredo
  • 4Greaves
  • 2Coyle
  • 15Woods
  • 27Slater
  • 3Elder
  • 49Covil
  • 30Tetteh
  • 19Estupiñán

Substitutes

  • 13Baxter
  • 14Cannon
  • 16Longman
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 22Smith
  • 23Williams
  • 33Christie

Coventry

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Moore
  • 4Rose
  • 5McFadzean
  • 2Panzo
  • 23Dabo
  • 8Allen
  • 14Sheaf
  • 45Palmer
  • 27Bidwell
  • 24Godden
  • 17Gyökeres

Substitutes

  • 3Doyle
  • 9Waghorn
  • 13Wilson
  • 19Walker
  • 28Eccles
  • 30Tavares Desidério
  • 32Burroughs
Referee:
Oliver Langford

Match Stats

Home TeamHullAway TeamCoventry
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Hull City 1, Coventry City 0. Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Ryan Woods tries a through ball, but Benjamin Tetteh is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jamie Allen.

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Hull632188011
3Norwich631275210
4Watford624042210
5Blackpool631266010
6Reading631266010
7Blackburn631267-110
8Preston61501018
9Sunderland62228808
10Millwall622278-18
11Cardiff622234-18
12Rotherham51406247
13Bristol City62138717
14Wigan51403217
15Burnley61416607
16West Brom61328716
17Huddersfield52036606
18QPR613267-16
19Luton613245-16
20Birmingham613234-16
21Swansea613248-46
22Stoke612358-35
23Middlesbrough604279-24
24Coventry301235-21
View full Championship table

