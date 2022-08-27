Hull City v Coventry City

Goal! Hull City 1, Coventry City 0. Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.
HullHull City1CoventryCoventry City0
Formation 3-4-1-2
Formation 3-5-1-1
Offside, Hull City. Ryan Woods tries a through ball, but Benjamin Tetteh is caught offside.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Jamie Allen.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Sheff Utd
|6
|3
|2
|1
|10
|5
|5
|11
|2
|Hull
|6
|3
|2
|1
|8
|8
|0
|11
|3
|Norwich
|6
|3
|1
|2
|7
|5
|2
|10
|4
|Watford
|6
|2
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|10
|5
|Blackpool
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|10
|6
|Reading
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|10
|7
|Blackburn
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|10
|8
|Preston
|6
|1
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|8
|9
|Sunderland
|6
|2
|2
|2
|8
|8
|0
|8
|10
|Millwall
|6
|2
|2
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|8
|11
|Cardiff
|6
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|8
|12
|Rotherham
|5
|1
|4
|0
|6
|2
|4
|7
|13
|Bristol City
|6
|2
|1
|3
|8
|7
|1
|7
|14
|Wigan
|5
|1
|4
|0
|3
|2
|1
|7
|15
|Burnley
|6
|1
|4
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|16
|West Brom
|6
|1
|3
|2
|8
|7
|1
|6
|17
|Huddersfield
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|6
|0
|6
|18
|QPR
|6
|1
|3
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|6
|19
|Luton
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|6
|20
|Birmingham
|6
|1
|3
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|6
|21
|Swansea
|6
|1
|3
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|6
|22
|Stoke
|6
|1
|2
|3
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|23
|Middlesbrough
|6
|0
|4
|2
|7
|9
|-2
|4
|24
|Coventry
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
