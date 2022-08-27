Close menu
Championship
WiganWigan Athletic0BurnleyBurnley0

Wigan Athletic v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Wigan

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Jones
  • 15Kerr
  • 5Whatmough
  • 16TiltBooked at 2mins
  • 27Darikwa
  • 4Naylor
  • 8Power
  • 18Shinnie
  • 11McClean
  • 10Keane
  • 19Lang

Substitutes

  • 2Nyambe
  • 9Wyke
  • 12Amos
  • 20Broadhead
  • 28Magennis
  • 30Aasgaard
  • 39Humphrys

Burnley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 49Muric
  • 14Roberts
  • 5Harwood-Bellis
  • 3Taylor
  • 22da Silva
  • 24Cullen
  • 4Cork
  • 8Brownhill
  • 7Gudmundsson
  • 9Rodríguez
  • 23Tella

Substitutes

  • 2Lowton
  • 6Egan-Riley
  • 10Barnes
  • 15Peacock-Farrell
  • 17Manuel
  • 26Bastien
  • 27Churlinov
Referee:
James Bell

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Offside, Wigan Athletic. Max Power tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).

  3. Post update

    Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Booking

    Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd6321105511
2Hull632188011
3Norwich631275210
4Watford624042210
5Blackpool631266010
6Reading631266010
7Blackburn631267-110
8Preston61501018
9Sunderland62228808
10Millwall622278-18
11Cardiff622234-18
12Rotherham51406247
13Bristol City62138717
14Wigan51403217
15Burnley61416607
16West Brom61328716
17Huddersfield52036606
18QPR613267-16
19Luton613245-16
20Birmingham613234-16
21Swansea613248-46
22Stoke612358-35
23Middlesbrough604279-24
24Coventry301235-21
View full Championship table

