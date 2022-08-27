Wigan Athletic v Burnley

Offside, Wigan Athletic. Max Power tries a through ball, but Callum Lang is caught offside.
Line-ups
Wigan
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Jones
- 15Kerr
- 5Whatmough
- 16TiltBooked at 2mins
- 27Darikwa
- 4Naylor
- 8Power
- 18Shinnie
- 11McClean
- 10Keane
- 19Lang
Substitutes
- 2Nyambe
- 9Wyke
- 12Amos
- 20Broadhead
- 28Magennis
- 30Aasgaard
- 39Humphrys
Burnley
Formation 4-3-3
- 49Muric
- 14Roberts
- 5Harwood-Bellis
- 3Taylor
- 22da Silva
- 24Cullen
- 4Cork
- 8Brownhill
- 7Gudmundsson
- 9Rodríguez
- 23Tella
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 6Egan-Riley
- 10Barnes
- 15Peacock-Farrell
- 17Manuel
- 26Bastien
- 27Churlinov
- Referee:
- James Bell
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Josh Cullen (Burnley).
Post update
Callum Lang (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic).
Post update
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
Post update
Graeme Shinnie (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Curtis Tilt (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jack Cork (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Will Keane (Wigan Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.