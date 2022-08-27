Derby County v Peterborough United

Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Ronnie Edwards.
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 38Knight
- 19Stearman
- 6Cashin
- 15Roberts
- 8Bird
- 4Hourihane
- 18Dobbin
- 17Sibley
- 7Barkhuizen
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 10McGoldrick
- 12Smith
- 16Thompson
- 21Loach
- 30Oduroh
- 34Rooney
Peterborough
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Bergström
- 12Thompson
- 4Edwards
- 6Kent
- 23Ward
- 8Taylor
- 7Fuchs
- 24Thompson
- 16Burrows
- 9Clarke-Harris
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 5Knight
- 10Mason-Clark
- 11Poku
- 13Cartwright
- 21Tomlinson
- 22Kyprianou
- 26Randall
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Jason Knight (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jonson Clarke-Harris.
Attempt blocked. Louie Sibley (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Lucas Bergström.
Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).
Richard Stearman (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.
Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
