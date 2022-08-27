Close menu
League One
DerbyDerby County0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Derby County v Peterborough United

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 38Knight
  • 19Stearman
  • 6Cashin
  • 15Roberts
  • 8Bird
  • 4Hourihane
  • 18Dobbin
  • 17Sibley
  • 7Barkhuizen
  • 9Collins

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 10McGoldrick
  • 12Smith
  • 16Thompson
  • 21Loach
  • 30Oduroh
  • 34Rooney

Peterborough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Bergström
  • 12Thompson
  • 4Edwards
  • 6Kent
  • 23Ward
  • 8Taylor
  • 7Fuchs
  • 24Thompson
  • 16Burrows
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 5Knight
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 11Poku
  • 13Cartwright
  • 21Tomlinson
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 26Randall
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Ronnie Edwards.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jason Knight (Derby County) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jonson Clarke-Harris.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Louie Sibley (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Conor Hourihane with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Lucas Bergström.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Barkhuizen (Derby County) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jonson Clarke-Harris (Peterborough United).

  9. Post update

    Richard Stearman (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Louie Sibley (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tom Barkhuizen.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Marriott (Peterborough United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Peterborough United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623157-29
10Exeter62229548
11Port Vale622257-28
12Accrington51408717
13Wycombe62138807
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613245-16
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
League One table

Top Stories

