Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 5Kilgour
- 17Gibson
- 3Gordon
- 15Coutts
- 14Rossiter
- 19Anderson
- 21Evans
- 10Collins
- 9Marquis
Substitutes
- 6Finley
- 18Loft
- 22Saunders
- 25Whelan
- 32Jaakkola
- 34Lawrence
- 39Sesay
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-5-1-1
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 29Da Costa
- 20Bayliss
- 6Moore
- 3Leahy
- 23Nurse
- 26Shipley
- 11Udoh
Substitutes
- 9Bowman
- 13Burgoyne
- 15Pyke
- 18Bloxham
- 19Caton
- 27Craig
- 30Barlow
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
James Belshaw (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Nurse (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antony Evans with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town).
Post update
Foul by John Marquis (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.