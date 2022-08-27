Close menu
League One
Bristol RoversBristol Rovers0ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town0

Bristol Rovers v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 5Kilgour
  • 17Gibson
  • 3Gordon
  • 15Coutts
  • 14Rossiter
  • 19Anderson
  • 21Evans
  • 10Collins
  • 9Marquis

Substitutes

  • 6Finley
  • 18Loft
  • 22Saunders
  • 25Whelan
  • 32Jaakkola
  • 34Lawrence
  • 39Sesay

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 29Da Costa
  • 20Bayliss
  • 6Moore
  • 3Leahy
  • 23Nurse
  • 26Shipley
  • 11Udoh

Substitutes

  • 9Bowman
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 15Pyke
  • 18Bloxham
  • 19Caton
  • 27Craig
  • 30Barlow
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol RoversAway TeamShrewsbury
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Luke Leahy (Shrewsbury Town).

  3. Post update

    James Belshaw (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Nurse (Shrewsbury Town).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Antony Evans with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Harry Anderson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tom Flanagan (Shrewsbury Town).

  8. Post update

    Foul by John Marquis (Bristol Rovers).

  9. Post update

    Matthew Pennington (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Sheff Wed641185313
4Portsmouth6330125712
5Plymouth631287110
6Bolton62315329
7Wycombe63039819
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623167-19
10Exeter62229548
11Charlton62229638
12Port Vale622257-28
13Accrington51408717
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613246-26
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Cheltenham612336-35
21MK Dons612337-45
22Forest Green511348-44
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC