League One
PlymouthPlymouth Argyle0BoltonBolton Wanderers0

Plymouth Argyle v Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Plymouth

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Cooper
  • 21Lonwijk
  • 6Scarr
  • 22Galloway
  • 8Edwards
  • 4Houghton
  • 7Butcher
  • 17Mumba
  • 18Azaz
  • 10Mayor
  • 11Ennis

Substitutes

  • 3Gillesphey
  • 5Wilson
  • 9Hardie
  • 19Whittaker
  • 20Randell
  • 25Burton
  • 31Jephcott

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 2Jones
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 6Johnston
  • 21Bradley
  • 16Morley
  • 20Lee
  • 14Iredale
  • 22Dempsey
  • 24Kachunga
  • 10Charles

Substitutes

  • 3John
  • 4Williams
  • 7Sadlier
  • 11Bakayoko
  • 15Aimson
  • 17Afolayan
  • 25Thomason
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match Stats

Home TeamPlymouthAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Lee.

  2. Post update

    Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Houghton tries a through ball, but Finn Azaz is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Exeter62229548
10Port Vale622257-28
11Accrington51408717
12Wycombe62138807
13Fleetwood61414407
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Lincoln City614147-37
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
View full League One table

