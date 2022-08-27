Plymouth Argyle v Bolton Wanderers

Attempt blocked. Dion Charles (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kieran Lee.
Line-ups
Plymouth
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Cooper
- 21Lonwijk
- 6Scarr
- 22Galloway
- 8Edwards
- 4Houghton
- 7Butcher
- 17Mumba
- 18Azaz
- 10Mayor
- 11Ennis
Substitutes
- 3Gillesphey
- 5Wilson
- 9Hardie
- 19Whittaker
- 20Randell
- 25Burton
- 31Jephcott
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 2Jones
- 5Almeida Santos
- 6Johnston
- 21Bradley
- 16Morley
- 20Lee
- 14Iredale
- 22Dempsey
- 24Kachunga
- 10Charles
Substitutes
- 3John
- 4Williams
- 7Sadlier
- 11Bakayoko
- 15Aimson
- 17Afolayan
- 25Thomason
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Bali Mumba (Plymouth Argyle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Conor Bradley (Bolton Wanderers).
Post update
Offside, Plymouth Argyle. Jordan Houghton tries a through ball, but Finn Azaz is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.