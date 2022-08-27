Lincoln City v Fleetwood Town

Ben House (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Lincoln City
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Rushworth
- 22Eyoma
- 15O'Connor
- 2Poole
- 24Roughan
- 10Bishop
- 21Sørensen
- 8Oakley-Boothe
- 18House
- 9Hopper
- 11Scully
Substitutes
- 7Vernam
- 17Robson
- 20Benn
- 29Wright
- 37Gallagher
- 46Kendall
Fleetwood
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lynch
- 26Rooney
- 22Nsiala
- 32Earl
- 3Andrew
- 8Vela
- 24Batty
- 27Macadam
- 11Lane
- 14Garner
- 21Hayes
Substitutes
- 1Stolarczyk
- 4Sarpong-Wiredu
- 7Mendes Gomes
- 19Garner
- 20Omochere
- 28Johnston
- 37Baker
- Referee:
- Ollie Yates
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Harvey Macadam (Fleetwood Town).
Goal!
Goal! Lincoln City 1, Fleetwood Town 0. Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tashan Oakley-Boothe with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Lincoln City. Timothy Eyoma tries a through ball, but Tom Hopper is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.