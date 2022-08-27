Close menu
League One
Lincoln CityLincoln City1FleetwoodFleetwood Town0

Lincoln City v Fleetwood Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Lincoln City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Rushworth
  • 22Eyoma
  • 15O'Connor
  • 2Poole
  • 24Roughan
  • 10Bishop
  • 21Sørensen
  • 8Oakley-Boothe
  • 18House
  • 9Hopper
  • 11Scully

Substitutes

  • 7Vernam
  • 17Robson
  • 20Benn
  • 29Wright
  • 37Gallagher
  • 46Kendall

Fleetwood

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lynch
  • 26Rooney
  • 22Nsiala
  • 32Earl
  • 3Andrew
  • 8Vela
  • 24Batty
  • 27Macadam
  • 11Lane
  • 14Garner
  • 21Hayes

Substitutes

  • 1Stolarczyk
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 19Garner
  • 20Omochere
  • 28Johnston
  • 37Baker
Referee:
Ollie Yates

Match Stats

Home TeamLincoln CityAway TeamFleetwood
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Ben House (Lincoln City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Macadam (Fleetwood Town).

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Lincoln City 1, Fleetwood Town 0. Teddy Bishop (Lincoln City) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tashan Oakley-Boothe with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Lincoln City. Timothy Eyoma tries a through ball, but Tom Hopper is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

