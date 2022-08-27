Accrington Stanley v Exeter City

Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
Accrington
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Jensen
- 2Clark
- 34Tharme
- 5Astley
- 16Rodgers
- 6Coyle
- 10Pritchard
- 4Hamilton
- 8Leigh
- 11McConville
- 19Adedoyin
Substitutes
- 7Whalley
- 9Lowe
- 14Longelo
- 15Sangare
- 28Conneely
- 39Woods
- 40Savin
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 18Blackman
- 26Sweeney
- 4Stubbs
- 39Diabate
- 12Key
- 8Collins
- 16Kite
- 3Sparkes
- 14Dieng
- 20Brown
- 10Nombe
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 6Harper
- 7Jay
- 19Cox
- 21Coley
- 27Grounds
- 40Brown
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Archie Collins following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Joe Pritchard.
Post update
Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Archie Collins (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Coyle.
Post update
Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Key (Exeter City).
Post update
Foul by Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley).
Post update
Jevani Brown (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.