League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley0ExeterExeter City0

Accrington Stanley v Exeter City

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Jensen
  • 2Clark
  • 34Tharme
  • 5Astley
  • 16Rodgers
  • 6Coyle
  • 10Pritchard
  • 4Hamilton
  • 8Leigh
  • 11McConville
  • 19Adedoyin

Substitutes

  • 7Whalley
  • 9Lowe
  • 14Longelo
  • 15Sangare
  • 28Conneely
  • 39Woods
  • 40Savin

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 18Blackman
  • 26Sweeney
  • 4Stubbs
  • 39Diabate
  • 12Key
  • 8Collins
  • 16Kite
  • 3Sparkes
  • 14Dieng
  • 20Brown
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 6Harper
  • 7Jay
  • 19Cox
  • 21Coley
  • 27Grounds
  • 40Brown
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge

Match Stats

Home TeamAccringtonAway TeamExeter
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kite (Exeter City).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Archie Collins following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Exeter City. Conceded by Joe Pritchard.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Joe Pritchard (Accrington Stanley).

  6. Post update

    Archie Collins (Exeter City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley).

  8. Post update

    Jack Sparkes (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harvey Rodgers (Accrington Stanley) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Liam Coyle.

  10. Post update

    Ethan Hamilton (Accrington Stanley) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Key (Exeter City).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Mitchell Clark (Accrington Stanley).

  13. Post update

    Jevani Brown (Exeter City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  15. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623157-29
10Exeter62229548
11Port Vale622257-28
12Accrington51408717
13Wycombe62138807
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613245-16
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
Top Stories

