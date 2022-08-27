Cheltenham Town v Oxford United

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Sean Long.
Line-ups
Cheltenham
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Southwood
- 2Long
- 14Taylor
- 6Freestone
- 19Lloyd
- 16Adshead
- 11Chapman
- 3Williams
- 28Perry
- 10May
- 9N'Lundulu
Substitutes
- 4Bradbury
- 5Raglan
- 7Brown
- 15Ferry
- 20MacDonald
- 26Barkers
- 30Norton
Oxford Utd
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Eastwood
- 2Long
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 26Golding
- 8Brannagan
- 18McGuane
- 42Seddon
- 17Henry
- 7Bodin
- 22Joseph
Substitutes
- 6Rodriguez
- 9Taylor
- 14Bate
- 15Mousinho
- 21McGinty
- 27Goodrham
- 59O'Donkor
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town).
Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Steve Seddon (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Bodin with a headed pass.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
