Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town0Oxford UtdOxford United0

Cheltenham Town v Oxford United

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 14Taylor
  • 6Freestone
  • 19Lloyd
  • 16Adshead
  • 11Chapman
  • 3Williams
  • 28Perry
  • 10May
  • 9N'Lundulu

Substitutes

  • 4Bradbury
  • 5Raglan
  • 7Brown
  • 15Ferry
  • 20MacDonald
  • 26Barkers
  • 30Norton

Oxford Utd

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 26Golding
  • 8Brannagan
  • 18McGuane
  • 42Seddon
  • 17Henry
  • 7Bodin
  • 22Joseph

Substitutes

  • 6Rodriguez
  • 9Taylor
  • 14Bate
  • 15Mousinho
  • 21McGinty
  • 27Goodrham
  • 59O'Donkor
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamCheltenhamAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Sean Long.

  2. Post update

    Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Freestone (Cheltenham Town).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Steve Seddon (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Billy Bodin with a headed pass.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623157-29
10Exeter62229548
11Port Vale622257-28
12Accrington51408717
13Wycombe62138807
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613245-16
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC