League One
MorecambeMorecambe0MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons0

Morecambe v Milton Keynes Dons

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Morecambe

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Ripley
  • 5Rawson
  • 16Bedeau
  • 6Delaney
  • 2Love
  • 8Fane
  • 7Taylor
  • 15Weir
  • 4Gibson
  • 11Connolly
  • 14Gnahoua

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 17Watts
  • 18McLoughlin
  • 21Cooney
  • 23Phillips
  • 25Major
  • 26Rooney

MK Dons

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Cumming
  • 4Tucker
  • 5O'Hora
  • 3Lewington
  • 22Lawrence
  • 28Devoy
  • 14Johnson
  • 21Harvie
  • 20Burns
  • 9Grigg
  • 16Grant

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 8Robson
  • 12Oyegoke
  • 19Barry
  • 23Ravizzoli
  • 30Dennis
  • 33Jules
Referee:
Samuel Barrott

Match Stats

Home TeamMorecambeAway TeamMK Dons
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Hand ball by Liam Gibson (Morecambe).

  2. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bradley Johnson (MK Dons) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Dawson Devoy.

  3. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  4. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623157-29
10Exeter62229548
11Port Vale622257-28
12Accrington51408717
13Wycombe62138807
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613245-16
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
View full League One table

