Close menu
League One
IpswichIpswich Town0BarnsleyBarnsley0

Ipswich Town v Barnsley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Ipswich

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Walton
  • 44Donacien
  • 6Woolfenden
  • 4Edmundson
  • 7Burns
  • 8Evans
  • 5Morsy
  • 3Davis
  • 10Chaplin
  • 14John-Jules
  • 9Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 11Harness
  • 12Ball
  • 15Burgess
  • 19Jackson
  • 23Aluko
  • 24Vincent-Young
  • 31Hladky

Barnsley

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 40Collins
  • 2Williams
  • 6Andersen
  • 5Kitching
  • 25Helliwell
  • 10Benson
  • 48Connell
  • 4Styles
  • 16Thomas
  • 44Cole
  • 27Aitchison

Substitutes

  • 1Walton
  • 9Norwood
  • 21McCarthy
  • 22Oduor
  • 24Cundy
  • 31Tedic
  • 33Wolfe
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamBarnsley
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).

  2. Post update

    Bradley Collins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Leif Davis (Ipswich Town).

  5. Post update

    Jordan Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Helliwell (Barnsley).

  7. Post update

    Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luca Connell (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  9. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  10. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623157-29
10Exeter62229548
11Port Vale622257-28
12Accrington51408717
13Wycombe62138807
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613245-16
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC