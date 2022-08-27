Ipswich Town v Barnsley

Foul by Freddie Ladapo (Ipswich Town).
Line-ups
Ipswich
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Walton
- 44Donacien
- 6Woolfenden
- 4Edmundson
- 7Burns
- 8Evans
- 5Morsy
- 3Davis
- 10Chaplin
- 14John-Jules
- 9Ladapo
Substitutes
- 11Harness
- 12Ball
- 15Burgess
- 19Jackson
- 23Aluko
- 24Vincent-Young
- 31Hladky
Barnsley
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 40Collins
- 2Williams
- 6Andersen
- 5Kitching
- 25Helliwell
- 10Benson
- 48Connell
- 4Styles
- 16Thomas
- 44Cole
- 27Aitchison
Substitutes
- 1Walton
- 9Norwood
- 21McCarthy
- 22Oduor
- 24Cundy
- 31Tedic
- 33Wolfe
- Referee:
- Steve Martin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Bradley Collins (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luke Thomas (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jack Aitchison.
Post update
Foul by Leif Davis (Ipswich Town).
Post update
Jordan Williams (Barnsley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Helliwell (Barnsley).
Post update
Tyreece John-Jules (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luca Connell (Barnsley) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.