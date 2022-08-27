Close menu
League One
Port ValePort Vale0PortsmouthPortsmouth0

Port Vale v Portsmouth

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 25Stevens
  • 6Smith
  • 4Walker
  • 5Hall
  • 7Worrall
  • 14Ojo
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 10Conlon
  • 8Garrity
  • 22Harrison

Substitutes

  • 1Stone
  • 3Jones
  • 15Forrester
  • 16Hussey
  • 18Small
  • 19Massey
  • 20Charsley

Portsmouth

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Griffiths
  • 17Rafferty
  • 28Morrison
  • 20Raggett
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 15Dale
  • 26Lowery
  • 7Pack
  • 11Curtis
  • 19Scarlett
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 4Robertson
  • 10Pigott
  • 16Morrell
  • 18Hackett-Fairchild
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 24Jacobs
  • 25Mingi
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Match Stats

Home TeamPort ValeAway TeamPortsmouth
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by David Worrall.

  2. Post update

    Colby Bishop (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Tom Conlon (Port Vale).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lowery (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Dane Scarlett.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ellis Harrison (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Malvind Benning.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ellis Harrison (Port Vale).

  7. Post update

    Michael Morrison (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623157-29
10Exeter62229548
11Port Vale622257-28
12Accrington51408717
13Wycombe62138807
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613245-16
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
View full League One table

