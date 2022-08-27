Cambridge United v Burton Albion

George Williams (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mitov
- 2Williams
- 15Okedina
- 6Jones
- 11Dunk
- 4Digby
- 19May
- 10Smith
- 26Knibbs
- 18Tracey
- 9Ironside
Substitutes
- 3Haunstrup
- 8O'Neil
- 14Lankester
- 16Rossi
- 17Janneh
- 20Okenabirhie
- 25Mannion
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Garratt
- 37Hamer
- 5Hughes
- 2Brayford
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 23Taylor
- 6Butcher
- 11Smith
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 22Kokolo
- 9Ahadme
Substitutes
- 4Oshilaja
- 7Powell
- 12Onyango
- 14Adeboyejo
- 19Lakin
- 24Sinisalo
- 32De Castro
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).
Attempt missed. Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam May following a corner.
Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Calum Butcher.
Attempt blocked. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Sam Smith (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).
Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion).
Attempt blocked. Jonny Smith (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme.
Goal! Cambridge United 0, Burton Albion 1. Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.