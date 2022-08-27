Close menu
League One
CambridgeCambridge United0BurtonBurton Albion1

Cambridge United v Burton Albion

Line-ups

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Mitov
  • 2Williams
  • 15Okedina
  • 6Jones
  • 11Dunk
  • 4Digby
  • 19May
  • 10Smith
  • 26Knibbs
  • 18Tracey
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8O'Neil
  • 14Lankester
  • 16Rossi
  • 17Janneh
  • 20Okenabirhie
  • 25Mannion

Burton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Garratt
  • 37Hamer
  • 5Hughes
  • 2Brayford
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 23Taylor
  • 6Butcher
  • 11Smith
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 22Kokolo
  • 9Ahadme

Substitutes

  • 4Oshilaja
  • 7Powell
  • 12Onyango
  • 14Adeboyejo
  • 19Lakin
  • 24Sinisalo
  • 32De Castro
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamCambridgeAway TeamBurton
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    George Williams (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Adam May following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Cambridge United. Conceded by Calum Butcher.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Smith (Cambridge United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Sam Smith (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by William Kokolo (Burton Albion).

  8. Post update

    Lloyd Jones (Cambridge United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion).

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jonny Smith (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gassan Ahadme.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Cambridge United 0, Burton Albion 1. Gassan Ahadme (Burton Albion) header from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  12. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  13. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

