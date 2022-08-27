Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday0Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0

Sheffield Wednesday v Forest Green Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 31Stockdale
  • 6Iorfa
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 34McGuinness
  • 2Palmer
  • 19Bakinson
  • 14Byers
  • 18Johnson
  • 10Bannan
  • 11Windass
  • 9Gregory

Substitutes

  • 3Brown
  • 4Vaulks
  • 7Wilks
  • 8Adeniran
  • 13Paterson
  • 25Dawson
  • 32Hunt

Forest Green

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1McGee
  • 2O'Keeffe
  • 3Bernard
  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 6Cargill
  • 17McAllister
  • 7Stevenson
  • 25Peart-Harris
  • 26Davis
  • 29Brown
  • 14Matt

Substitutes

  • 5Casey
  • 8Hendry
  • 10Little
  • 16Jones
  • 19Robertson
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
Referee:
Simon Mather

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff WedAway TeamForest Green
Possession
Home90%
Away10%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Baily Cargill.

  2. Post update

    Michael Ihiekwe (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Jamille Matt (Forest Green Rovers).

  4. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  5. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ipswich6420102814
2Peterborough6411124813
3Portsmouth6330125712
4Sheff Wed632175211
5Plymouth631287110
6Charlton62319549
7Bolton62315329
8Derby62313219
9Lincoln City623157-29
10Exeter62229548
11Port Vale622257-28
12Accrington51408717
13Wycombe62138807
14Bristol Rovers621378-17
15Barnsley621356-17
16Cambridge621358-37
17Fleetwood613245-16
18Shrewsbury613225-36
19Oxford Utd612335-25
20Forest Green512247-35
21Cheltenham612336-35
22MK Dons612337-45
23Morecambe604226-44
24Burton6114514-94
View full League One table

